Start page always has about:blank highlighted/selected
My start page is a blank page, as I prefer, fewer distractions!
However it starts up with "about:blank" in the address bar and highlighted which I find rather annoying because I can't simply paste an address into the address bar. I have to delete the "about:blank" before pasting.
Is there any way around this?
edwardp Ambassador
But is it actually a bug? It might be that it's intended to be that way. Though I think it's changed, maybe since version 5. It's been this way for quite a long time.
@isbd I see this on new tabs... but it is the address bar and it's already highlighted. So I just go ahead and paste which then replaces it. No deleting necessary
If I paste in the address bar without deleting the "about:blank" first then my paste is simply appended.
I'm talking about Linux/Unix type paste here, click the middle mouse button, not Ctrl/V.
Ah, yes, a Ctrl/V paste clears the "about:blank", a middle button paste doesn't.
(I virtually never use Ctr/C and Ctrl/V, why move to the keyboard when you've just selected something with the mouse!?)
This is confirmed/unassigned bug:
VB-100538 Blank pages display about:blank in address bar
@isbd I do just the opposite (Linux), Ctrl/V first and then maybe the middle mouse button.They're two different memory buffers and can hold different items at the same time or the same depending on how they were loaded. Left hand is almost always on the keyboard and those keys are an easy reach for me