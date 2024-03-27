Considering to use Vivaldi mail instead of Thunderbird
Hello again,
after a little bit "try and error" in the settings from Vivaldi for Linux I am seriously considering to use the mail-client too.
Before I make a change I'd like to read your experiences with the Vivaldi mail client. Does it work firm and steady? IIRC there were in the past (side note...this is already some time ago, things could have changed) some problems with the mail client.
I can't specify which issues were addressed in detail but I know that some members had complaints. Sorry, if this is too generic.
Currently I am using Thunderbird and IMAP for my accounts and it works well. On the other hand I intend to get accustomed to Vivaldi Linux and hence of course the implemented mail client.
Does the Vivaldi mail client "know" the common server settings and relevant ports? For example google, freenet.
I'd appreciate every input, THX in advance!
mib2berlin
@VivaldiFan2023
Hi, I use the Vivaldi mail client since the first beta and the team really fixed a lot of bugs and small issues in it since then.
Freenet, Yahoo, Gmail, Outlook and Vivaldi mail accounts are all work out of the box.
As you use IMAP you can add your main account to Vivaldi and check it out.
The workflow is different than other mail clients, it depends on your workflow if it is usable for you or a nightmare.
Cheers, mib
TravellinBob
I've been using it as long as I've been using Vivaldi, about 18 months now, without problems. It's fine. I've never used Thunderbird so I can't compare, but certainly it suits me, as to be honest does the new MS Outook. I tend to jump between Vivaldi and MD Edge/Outlook, and I can work happily with either.
VivaldiFan2023
Lol, THX @mib2berlin for the fast response. I really didn't doubted that Vivaldi mail wouldn't be able to address the most common provider but I thought it couldn't hurt to ask.
I am very spoiled from TB but normally every modern mail client should handle the server settings with some sort of a setup-wizard.
I give it a try and I will tell you how I come to terms with it.
Thanks for your answer as well. You both convinced me to try it. It's a good time bc tomorrow is my last day on duty. I'm off duty over Easter.
I prefer to keep my head clear for such things.
Update:
I did it. Currently a little bit overwhelmed from that many features and possible settings.
I try to get used to it.
@VivaldiFan2023 there is no problem running Thunderbird concurrently if you use IMAP.
I'd like to use Vivaldi mail only, but I still can't.
Vivaldi has some shortcomings that are important to me:
- the contacts manager is, really, really, really, limited. Without group lists and Carddav access I can't use it;
- Vivaldi mail has a nasty bug and cannot show some emails that are fowarded or otherwise attached to other ones;
- Vivaldi, AFAIK, cannot open eml files from local disk, but can read them in its account structure. It's a rather strange thing.
So far I have to keep around Thunderbird because in some cases I won't be able to read incoming emais.