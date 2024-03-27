Hello again,

after a little bit "try and error" in the settings from Vivaldi for Linux I am seriously considering to use the mail-client too.

Before I make a change I'd like to read your experiences with the Vivaldi mail client. Does it work firm and steady? IIRC there were in the past (side note...this is already some time ago, things could have changed) some problems with the mail client.

I can't specify which issues were addressed in detail but I know that some members had complaints. Sorry, if this is too generic.

Currently I am using Thunderbird and IMAP for my accounts and it works well. On the other hand I intend to get accustomed to Vivaldi Linux and hence of course the implemented mail client.

Does the Vivaldi mail client "know" the common server settings and relevant ports? For example google, freenet.

I'd appreciate every input, THX in advance!