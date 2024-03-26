Speed Dial Scalable Icon Setting
-
radekwierzbicki
I think it would be a good idea to have scalable icon setting in the speed dial menu. Only the thumbnails can be resized or scaled according to preference, having the option to scale the icons would be even more aesthetically pleasing.
-
@radekwierzbicki Doesn’t Settings, Speed Dial, Speed Dial Size, Scale to Fit Columns, already do this?
-
radekwierzbicki
@Pesala Unfortunately no. All those settings are scaling the website preview, icon setting comes in a singular size.