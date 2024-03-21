History being cleared by itself
kanishknishar
My Vivaldi history seems to be getting cleared by itself and I am not sure when it happens or how. For example my current history only goes as far back as today. I didn't clear it.
@kanishknishar
Hi, some user report it show only one day in the view but the history is still there.
This can happen if you set the history for one Year or forever.
Change the view to List, for example.
Check if the setting for Save Browsing Data is not set to Session Only in Settings > Privacy.
Cheers, mib
Saving is set to forever.
Also no the history is literally only saved for today:
@kanishknishar
Cant reproduce on Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53, Windows 11, set to Forever too.
Did you change the view?
@mib2berlin Yeah I suspected as much. I am not even sure what to provide here except saying my history gets deleted by itself inexplicably.
"change the view" of history?
That wouldn't matter in terms of auto-deleting history no?
@kanishknishar Do you use any privacy extension in Vivaldi, i remember from last year that DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials could cause broken history, or a external tool to clean like CCLeaner or Antivirus or Internet Security something lese?
I use Windows Defender and these 4 extensions:
mib2berlin
@kanishknishar
It does, user report monthly view is empty but change to List view and back solve this.
Did you restart Vivaldi?
Check the size of the file "History" in:
C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
It should be at least 50MB if it is some month old.
Then you know if the data is really deleted or not shown correctly.
ChrisAO123
I have similar problems with history, quite ridiculous behaviour. I did as @mib2berlin suggested, selected month. Restarted browser and got history from 2021 to date. I didn't spot the 2021 to start with and was scratching my head at some of the results!
Surely this behaviour is a bug and needs fixing!
@ChrisAO123
Hi, I can reproduce it.
Normally this delete the complete history, seems to be a bug.
Maybe wait some time before you report this to the bug tracker.
You can delete your history manually but this should not be necessary.
@mib2berlin said in History being cleared by itself:
least 50MB if it is some month old.
Then you know if the data is really deleted or not show
It's 1.37GiB for me.
@kanishknishar
Hm, this looks like several Years to me.
The history file is a database file, you can open these files with Sqlite Browser, for example.
I would download and install Vivaldi as standalone install and copy the file over from your default install.
If you can open/see all in the standalone install something is broken in your default install, if not the file is maybe corrupt.
This can happen if Vivaldi crash or a user downgrade Vivaldi.
My knowledge of databases is very limited but is possible to repair databases.
I cant help here.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Oh whoops. I wrote the size of the folder. The file itself is 50 MiB.
@kanishknishar
Argh, then it is empty more or less, the database structure is 20-30 MB alone.
If you don't have a backup all is lost, some cleaning software do such things user reported.
I am very sorry for you.
@mib2berlin I don't use stuff like CCCleaner though.