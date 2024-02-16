I had Vivaldi set to save history "Forever," and it has worked well for me. Now, however, regardless what setting I choose for "Save Browsing History" it deletes it at midnight and starts saving again from the beginning of the new day. i.e. I only have the current day's history available.

Not only am I distressed that I've lost years and years of data, I now can't get it to start saving history again.

Help, please?

(Currently using "6.6.3265.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)")

[edited to add, about six days after original post:]

tl;dr – The past history is not gone, it's just that, starting with Vivaldi 6.4, Vivaldi apparently processes the History file differently and it takes ~4 minutes after requesting History, for anything before current date to be displayed. Bug report has been submitted.