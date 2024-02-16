Vivalidi won't save history other than current day
I had Vivaldi set to save history "Forever," and it has worked well for me. Now, however, regardless what setting I choose for "Save Browsing History" it deletes it at midnight and starts saving again from the beginning of the new day. i.e. I only have the current day's history available.
Not only am I distressed that I've lost years and years of data, I now can't get it to start saving history again.
Help, please?
(Currently using "6.6.3265.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)")
[edited to add, about six days after original post:]
tl;dr – The past history is not gone, it's just that, starting with Vivaldi 6.4, Vivaldi apparently processes the History file differently and it takes ~4 minutes after requesting History, for anything before current date to be displayed. Bug report has been submitted.
Hi,
Has been some other reports regarding this.
Read here and follow the suggestions
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94887/vivaldi-deleted-all-history
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 Thanks. I saw that thread, but it's mainly about restoring a backed-up History file, which I don't have. My concern is to get Vivaldi to start saving history beyond the current date, and I can't seem to get it to work. I've pretty much resigned myself that I've lost – permanently – years and years of history. ️
[edited to add] I used "Search Everything" to see if maybe I did have a backed-up Vivaldi History file, and I see that the current C:\Users\wpcoe\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\History file is 390MB. Doesn't that seem too big to be just the current day's History, which is what Vivaldi is displaying?
Do you think that the entire saved History is there, but it's simply that Vivaldi is not displaying it? <fingers crossed!>
@wpcoe
Ok,
First of all,
Back Up that file.
Once done,
Try the swap option
- Change to 3 Months
- Restart
- Change to forever
- Restart
See whether appears all the History
No, after that routine, Vivaldi still displays only the current day's history and the History is the same size.
However, one bit of oddness: when I made one of changes, I restarted Vivaldi right after making the change and got a window saying something about Vivaldi was still active (I forget the wording, and now I can't recreate it) with a button to force a restart.
That made me curious, so I opened Windows Task Manager, and Vivaldi was in fact still running, with about 13-15% CPU usage for a few minutes. Something was happening with Vivaldi, but I don't know what.
Check at
chrome://settings
Search | Background
@Zalex108 Mine is enabled. I didn't think I ran any "apps" but should I turn it off?
I disabled the "running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" setting, then decided to try to change "Save Browsing History" to "three months," and after closing Vivaldi I got the alert message to "Please wait for Vivaldi to close," with the "Force startup" button when I tried to open Vivaldi again.
Changed "Save Browsing History" to "Forever", closed Vivaldi, and got the "Please wait for Vivaldi to close" alert message again...
If nothing in the background, either there's some website trying to update its Data (maybe a Panel) or some other tab or Extension.
Check what's at the Vivaldi Task Manager.
Take in count you are in the SnapShot, so, try pasting the History file to a StandAlone Stable Profile and check from there.
I'll second the suggestion of copying your history file into a standalone profile as a test. I had done that to compare history load times between current and prior Vivaldi versions (as noted in this post).
You might also try launching Vivaldi and waiting until CPU usage drops to 0% before doing anything else. None of my 6-year, 188 MB history is displayed or accessible in Vivaldi 6.5 until 10 minutes after launch. During this time, Vivaldi uses a constant 15% CPU. Once the history appears, CPU usage drops to 0%.
@Zalex108 said in Vivalidi won't save history other than current day:
If nothing in the background, either there's some website trying to update its Data (maybe a Panel) or some other tab or Extension.
Check what's at the Vivaldi Task Manager.
Take in count you are in the SnapShot, so, try pasting the History file to a StandAlone Stable Profile and check from there.
Never knew there was a Vivaldi Task Manager. I just looked and it doesn't seem like anything should prevent a clean & quick shutdown:
Before I really mung things up, are you suggesting I make a second, clean install of a stable version as a stand-alone version, and it will not conflict with my existing Vivaldi installation?
Okay, I took a leap of faith and installed the current stable release of Vivaldi as a stand-alone. I used that stand-alone version a few times to build up a small history and closed Vivaldi.
Then, renamed the History file for the stand-alone version to History.bak and transferred over a copy of the 300+ MB History file from my original Vivaldi installation.
Then restarted the stand-alone Vivaldi and checked history, and it displays nothing. Not the small history I had created organically. Not the big History from my original Vivaldi. Empty. It still shows as 300+ MB in the stand-alone's directory, though...
@dem1 said in Vivalidi won't save history other than current day:
You might also try launching Vivaldi and waiting until CPU usage drops to 0% before doing anything else. None of my 6-year, 188 MB history is displayed or accessible in Vivaldi 6.5 until 10 minutes after launch. During this time, Vivaldi uses a constant 15% CPU. Once the history appears, CPU usage drops to 0%.
Thanks. In Windows Task Manager, Vivaldi drops to 0% within about 10 seconds of launching. Then it flutters around 1% to 5% perpetually.
Even when Vivaldi has been launched for several hours, I still only get current day history displayed.
DoctorG Ambassador
@wpcoe I knew such behaviour (last year) as some privacy extension as DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials or external privacy apps CCCleaner or similar cleaned history. Perhaps you use something?
@wpcoe said in Vivalidi won't save history other than current day:
Then restarted the stand-alone Vivaldi and checked history, and it displays nothing. Not the small history I had created organically. Not the big History from my original Vivaldi. Empty. It still shows as 300+ MB in the stand-alone's directory, though...
That is puzzling! I wonder if the 300+ MB file may have become corrupted at some point? Does it continue to grow incrementally with each day of browsing (with an updated "last modified" date), as would be expected if additional history were being saved to it?
Here's another experiment you might try: Remove (or rename) the 300+ MB file from the stand-alone installation and try importing (rather than copying) your main installation history data to the stand-alone installation using the "Import History" instructions on https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/import-and-export-browser-data/ Do this from the stand-alone and choose "Vivaldi" in the drop-down menu. You may need to close your main installation first (not sure).
When I tried it recently, my 188 MB original history file imported to just 129 MB in the stand-alone. My previously visited pages were there but without duplication. So a page I had visited multiple times in the original history file only showed up once in the imported history. But if it works, that's a lot better than no history at all.
-
You could try installing an older version as Standalone an replace the History File with yours.
I'll try to check in the History File whether there's something pointing to an specific version as happened recently on the Custom MainMenu.
Vuccappella
I have the same exact problem as you, we need a fix
Running: 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
DoctorG Ambassador
I can understand that you want a fix, but how to reproduce the bug?
I do not know if a user here wants to share their History file with the devs to investigate, and send the dev team a report by bug tracker.
@dem1 said in Vivalidi won't save history other than current day:
That is puzzling! I wonder if the 300+ MB file may have become corrupted at some point? Does it continue to grow incrementally with each day of browsing (with an updated "last modified" date), as would be expected if additional history were being saved to it?
I think I typo'd above when I said the file was "390 MB."
That same day I copied History to the desktop and it is 309,120 KB.
The current History in my main Vivaldi is 309,120 KB.
The current History in the standalone Vivaldi is 309,120 KB.
The date stamp does update each time I use Vivaldi.