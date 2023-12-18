History before update to 6.5 inaccessible
-
I've updated browser 6.4 => 6.5 on Thursday, 14 Dec and now my history seems to start on that date. History file is 279MB, and I've opened it in SQLite browser, all the data since Dec 2016 are still there, I just can't see it in browser and with that the browser autocomplete any page visited before Thursday.
That's after update 6.3 => 6.4 that broke autocomplete from browsed history and hotfix that supposedly fixed that problem after good couple of weeks...
-
-
That's not helping. For what I can see, not loading history was only mentioned there in passing, no solution mentioned and all the talk is about poor performance.
-
@MashuuMidori Had you used in Sync settings teh "Sync All Data"? Then you were hit by a bug with Vivaldi Sync, as it sync only new items at this time.
-
@DoctorG No, I have not, but I do have autosync so that makes sense. Is there any bug report id I can follow?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@MashuuMidori said in History before update to 6.5 inaccessible:
I do have autosync so that makes sense
Then my mentioned it is not your issue.
Perhaps you use external security tools or in Vivaldi a privacy extension causing the truncation of the history file.
@MashuuMidori said in History before update to 6.5 inaccessible:
Is there any bug report id I can follow?
No, as tracker is for internals.
-
MashuuMidori
@DoctorG said in History before update to 6.5 inaccessible:
Perhaps you use external security tools or in Vivaldi a privacy extension causing the truncation of the history file.
I haven't installed new extensons for a while, but in any casehere's the list of all installed:
- Bitwarden
- Clickbait Remover for Youtube
- Enhancer for Youtube
- Fluffle
- Hide Youtube Shorts
- Return Youtube Dislike
- Sponsorblock for Youtube
- uBlock Origin
- User Javascript and CSS
Nothing is truncated, I can see full data on the file, Vivaldi is just not reading it.
@DoctorG said in History before update to 6.5 inaccessible:
No, as tracker is for internals.
I mean code for me to see in changelog if bug was fixed...
EDIT: After browser restart I have only history from today...
EDIT2: Ok, I don't get it, another restart and I have full history now.
-
@MashuuMidori said in History before update to 6.5 inaccessible:
Ok, I don't get it, another restart and I have full history now.
Oh, strange.
I had similar issue yesterday after testing on my Linux, did not had a way to reproduce it, so i could not report a bug to tracker .