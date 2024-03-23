Vertical Extensions Drop-Down Menu
CSS modification for a vertical extension dropdown menu, similar to Chrome.
Requires "Expand Hidden Extensions to Drop-Down Menu" in Vivaldi Settings.
Known issues:
- Menu may be positioned incorrectly when there are not very many extensions.
- Extension popups opened near the bottom of the window may get cut off, which is why I limited the menu height to 50% of the viewport.
CSS
/* Vertical Extensions Drop-Down Menu */ .extensionIconPopupMenu { --popupWidth: 280px !important; } .extensionIconPopupMenu > .toolbar { max-height: 50vh; overflow: clip auto; flex-direction: column; flex-wrap: nowrap; align-items: stretch; } .extensionIconPopupMenu .ExtensionDropdownIcon > button { justify-content: flex-start; padding: 10px; } .extensionIconPopupMenu .ExtensionDropdownIcon > button::after { content: attr(title); overflow: clip visible; text-overflow: ellipsis; }
@quodroc In my case I also need
toggle all extensionto make it work.
However I think I'll keep it for while; thanks for this
From a quick test, it might be nice to move also the badges on right:
.button-toolbar > button > .button-badge { top: auto; right: 10px; }
I noticed another small thing.. on drag, the menu shrink a bit
@quodroc said in Vertical Extensions Drop-Down Menu:
Vivaldi is much more beautiful, why make wood-Chrome out of Vivaldi?
@Hadden89 For "Toggle Only Hidden Extensions" you need to right-click individual extension icons on the toolbar and click "Hide Button"
Also if you only have a small number of extensions in the dropdown, the popup is not positioned correctly. I updated the CSS in the original post to improve this somewhat.
@Capushon
Personally I have trouble finding the extension I'm looking for in a long row of small icons. But the great thing about Vivaldi is that it is so customizable.
Also I'm not just copying Chrome, Firefox also shows extensions in a vertical dropdown menu.
@quodroc actually I'm sure chrome took from Firefox, as vivaldi took the concept of submenu from older Chrome. Reimagine and reimplement is what browsers should do (but not too much fast as Mozilla do)
Fun fact: the hamburger menu concept comes from Xerox GUI ('80)