Refining Vivaldi's Extension Dropdown Interface
Vivaldi could benefit from an improved extension dropdown menu, comparable to the one found in Chrome. Chrome's dropdown menu for extensions offers superior control and a more streamlined aesthetic than the current offering in Vivaldi.
Full access extensions.
No access required extensions
dasamervelo
is it really that hard to make Vivaldi show the list of hidden extensions with icon + NAME?
If, as most people do, you have many extensions, how do you remember them all and instantly identify them just by the icon?
Hi,
What happens with other Chromium's?
Check this in the meantime
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/simpleextmanager/kniehgiejgnnpgojkdhhjbgbllnfkfdk
