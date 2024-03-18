Translations only work for some pages...
I was trying to read a post in this forum and I noticed the translation icon did not come up in the address bar. I was just at another site looking for car parts in an European country and it was not in english and it translated on its own. How can I adjust this so it does it on any page?
On Vivaldi Forum you have to reload the page to get the translation option. This is because the text is only evaluated on first load and this doesn’t happen when navigating on websites which use Ajax.