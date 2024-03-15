mobile browser 6.6.3291.22 (android) and desktop browser 6.6.3271.50 (linux). i've noticed that clearing cookies and site data on the mobile browser also clears google passkey data, and i then have to go back through the setup and verification steps again before i can log in on the desktop. not knowing where the passkey is even stored, i'm afraid to clear passwords as well, so those are piling up in the mobile browser storage.

i imagine this broad issue (preserving passkey data) would apply to other passkey-supporting sites such as amazon if one were to enable passkeys then clear their site data on one's default mobile browser.

this feature request suggests ways to address this issue by adding further specificity to the clear browsing data function, such that one can control data-clearing better via any of the following: 1) whitelist sites from having cookies, passwords and data cleared, or perhaps 2) augmenting the popup that concerns keeping data from sites one visits often, such that even if one has not used google [.] com as a site, but it has passkey storage, then still pop that up as a reminder. 3) a different approach from the user perspective would be to have the clear browsing data screen show a new, distinct data type for passkeys, and it's deliberately unchecked and checkmarking it brings up a menu of site-specific passkeys to clear via their own checkmarks.

i feel the latter suggestion (3) is the best and most worthy approach because it gives very specific protection to passkeys yet allows the user to wipe the cache and data of everything else. whitelisting (1) is fairly productive but as described, it would keep all data from a specific site, and that would defeat other clearing sorts of tasks that concern that site. the popup modification approach (2) is admittedly kinda ugly and my least-favorite because the popup for preserving data for often-visited sites appears keyed to visitation, which cannot be guaranteed at all with a google passkey enabled and the user does not actually browse to google with any frequency.

this will become more and more of an issue as more sites support passkeys, yet we still need to clear cache, scrap cookies, dump browsing history and so on.