Address Bar like in Yandex Browser
Github: https://github.com/aminought/vivaldi-yb-address-bar
I thought that someone might be interested in the feature that I implemented in my theme Ribbon Theme. This is the address bar, which displays the title of the current page and the domain, clicking on which leads to the homepage of the website.
Screenshots
Color Behind Tabs: ON
Color Behind Tabs: OFF
Accent From Page: OFF
Installation
You need to act as described in the post about modding:
- Place yb_address_bar.js inside
<YOURVIVALDIDIRECTORY>\Application\<VERSION>\resources\vivaldi.
- Add line
<body>in the
<body>of
window.html.
- Restart Vivaldi.
UPD 3/23/2024:
- Fixed domain extraction for chrome extensions.
- Place yb_address_bar.js inside
Great job, looks good! Even works fine with my mods:
I noticed, that if you visit the website of a extension, the domain button becomes way to large:
To fix this I've added this style:
.YBDomain { height: 100%; max-width: 10rem; overflow: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; } .YBDomain::after { content: attr(data-tooltip); position: absolute; padding: 0.25px 6px; background-color: var(--colorAccentBg); color: var(--colorAccentFg); border-radius: var(--radius); opacity: 0; visibility: hidden; transition: opacity 0.3s; z-index: 2; transform: translateX(calc(-100% + 6px)); } .YBDomain:hover::after { opacity: 1; visibility: visible; }
removed
line-height: 0;from
.YBDomainButtonand called
ybDomain.setAttribute('data-tooltip', domain);in
#createYBDomain.
This reduces the size of the button and added a tooltip:
@oudstand Thank you, but I have another simple solution:
UPD 3/23/2024:
- Fixed domain extraction for chrome extensions.