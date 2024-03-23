last edited by oudstand

I noticed, that if you visit the website of a extension, the domain button becomes way to large:



To fix this I've added this style:

.YBDomain { height: 100%; max-width: 10rem; overflow: hidden; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap; } .YBDomain::after { content: attr(data-tooltip); position: absolute; padding: 0.25px 6px; background-color: var(--colorAccentBg); color: var(--colorAccentFg); border-radius: var(--radius); opacity: 0; visibility: hidden; transition: opacity 0.3s; z-index: 2; transform: translateX(calc(-100% + 6px)); } .YBDomain:hover::after { opacity: 1; visibility: visible; }

removed line-height: 0; from .YBDomainButton and called ybDomain.setAttribute('data-tooltip', domain); in #createYBDomain .

This reduces the size of the button and added a tooltip:



