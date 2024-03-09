Since few weeks, I noticed that the audio gets normalized in Vivaldi in a very extreme way. At first I only noticed it in Deezer but now also on Youtube. I disabled audio normalizing in Deezer. That temporarily fixed it but now it started again and also in Youtube.

The normalization is really extreme from going to almost silent to normal volume. Sometimes pressing the volume up key increases the volume again for it to be down later again.

Does anybody know a way to fix this?

Information:

6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

OS: Linux mint 21.3 (kernel 5.15.0-100-generic)

Intel Core i7-9750H CPU @ 2.60GHz × 6