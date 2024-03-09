audio get normalized in Vivaldi
-
Since few weeks, I noticed that the audio gets normalized in Vivaldi in a very extreme way. At first I only noticed it in Deezer but now also on Youtube. I disabled audio normalizing in Deezer. That temporarily fixed it but now it started again and also in Youtube.
The normalization is really extreme from going to almost silent to normal volume. Sometimes pressing the volume up key increases the volume again for it to be down later again.
Does anybody know a way to fix this?
Information:
6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS: Linux mint 21.3 (kernel 5.15.0-100-generic)
Intel Core i7-9750H CPU @ 2.60GHz × 6
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Vincent500 Perhaps a extension you added to Vivaldi cause this?
-
@DoctorG I disabled all extensions and still the audio gets normalized
-
@Vincent500
Hi, I don't have this issues in my Vivaldi installs, specs in my signature.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Vincent500 I have no such issue on Debian 12 KDE X11 and Ubuntu 22/23 GNOME.
Is your output device a headphone or other bluetooth connected?
-
@DoctorG No, just the speaker of my laptop
-
@mib2berlin Nope, both a private window and quest profile don't work.
-
@Vincent500
Hm, I checked this again on YT, all fine.
The latest Vivaldi 6.6 is Chromium 122 and 6.5 was 120 but 6.5 was published three month ago.
Can you test this with an other Chromium browser?
To my knowledge you are the first user report this, no idea how to help here.
-
@mib2berlin said in audio get normalized in Vivaldi:
Can you test this with an other Chromium browser?
Just tested in Chrome 122.0.6261.111 (Official Build) (64-bit), same problem.
-
@Vincent500
I fear this is a Mint issue with Chromium browsers.
We have many Mint user in the forum but there are millions in the world.
You can't be the only one with this problem but I cant find anything related with a quick search.
-
@mib2berlin This morning I did a reset of Pulseaudio and I didn't notice the problem anymore. Lets see how this solution holds in the coming days.
For the record, to clean your pulseaudio profile:
- Remove all files of this folder: /home/yourusername/.config/pulse
- Run the following command to kill the pulse audio process: pulseaudio -k
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Vincent500 Interesting, resetting pulseaudio settings helped you.