Mendeley Reference Manager Extension with the latest Vivaldi (linux - Bodhi)
Vincentdelespaux
Hi,
The Mendeley extension does not work on my installation with Vivaldi but is perfectly functioning with Chrome and Chromium. I disabled all extensions with no improvement.
With Chrome, the app is immediately proposing to login (username, password) and connects immediately. Same procedure with Vivaldi and the extension keeps on trying to connect unsuccessfully. Any clue?
Vincent
Vivaldi latest version - Bodhi linux 64 bits updated today.
Hi,
Maybe Vivaldis adblocker is blocking something?