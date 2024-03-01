V 6.6 | Slow Performance Since Upgrade?
Old Slow Performance Since Upgrade Topic | from V 6.2 to V 6.5
Hi,
If you are experiencing Slow Performance Since Upgrade to V 6.6, please:
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps | Alternative Reset Options
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
If persist:
Report here adding
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
- Confirmation regarding Basic Steps and Extras has been done |
A mentioned WorkAround on older version is:
@mib2berlin said in Extremely slow performance since upgrade:
Hi, maybe this setting gets lost in this thread, on newer CPU Vivaldi and other apps switch to Eco mode.
It doesn't matter on my systems but other user report a huge performance impact.
Add
--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcessto your Vivaldi desktop shortcut.
Cheers, mib
So,
Please continue here if you are affected by this problem.
Thank you