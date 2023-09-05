We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Extremely slow performance since upgrade
~75 open tabs across 4 workspaces on a PC with plenty of horsepower (12-core AMD CPU/ 64GB RAM, NVMe, RTX3090, WIn11, latest build, latest GPU drivers).
Performance was excellent up until the last Vivaldi upgrade and now the browser crawls, even in private mode with zero running extensions. Opening new tabs via middle-clicking links and switching between them (ctrl +tab) is unbearably slow now. There are spikes in CPU usage during actions but the highest I've seen is 85% and that is never sustained. Active RAM usage for all Vivaldi process is 2.5GB. Chrome and Edge continue to be fast and responsive.
I noticed that about half of the Vivaldi processes had "efficiency mode" enabled, but even after manually turning this off the performance hasn't improved and any new tabs create a new process with this enabled anyway.
@pfine
Hi, it happen often after an update of Vivaldi a security software "think" Vivaldi is an unknown software and check every process of it.
Do you use a third party security software?
No just native defender, no changes there
@pfine
Hm, some user report slow address bar because of a big history but your issues are different.
I create a session with 80 tabs in 4 workspaces on my Ryzen 7 system with 16 GB Ram, Windows 11, but no slowdown.
Can you hibernate a workspace with right click context menu if this change something?
I had an issue were a tab was in an endless reload loop, this cause high CPU load and Vivaldi start lagging.
You can check this with the Vivaldi task manager, open with Shift+Esc, if a tab use high CPU
I've noticed the same behaviour. I have a lot of tabs open.
- Windows 10 22h2
- AMD Ryzen 7 [email protected]
- 32Go RAM
- Nvidia GTX 1070TI
- SSD
@mib2berlin
I force hibernated the 2 non active workspaces which didn't seem to make a difference but I also use Auto Tab Discard so active tabs stays pretty lean.
Just to test I updated my NIC drivers and rebooted after which Vivaldi is performing better again, but maybe a reboot alone might have helped. Will monitor a report back, hopefully others like cayenne will chime in.
What's more, most of them are in hibernation (80%~) because when I close the browser and relaunch it, everything is in hibernation as long as I don't consult the tabs.
@pfine @cayenne
Nice it work better now but you should be able to work with 300+ tabs without hibernation.
With my 16 GB limit Vivaldi starts lagging with about 400 tabs.
But if I open 50 images in Photoshop it would lag, too.
That's why nobody does it.
@cayenne how many tabs are many for you and start it also with the 6.2 release?
Cheers, mib
not far from 100 tabs. the vast majority are in hibernation. as soon as I use it for half an hour or an hour, it becomes unusable. it lags like crazy. before, I didn't have this problem.
@cayenne
So I think the number of tabs in this range is not relevant for the problem.
Did you or can you check the Vivaldi task manager when the lagging start if one tab or an extension more CPU?
I will start a longer session with ~100 tabs tomorrow.
Cheers, mib
Back to being slow and terrible, looks like there's some kind of rot that builds up after a few days.
I have also noticed a significant slowdown since the latest 6.2 update. I have 8 workspaces with a total of 85 tabs between them. If I restart the browser, it's ok for a while, but slows down over time (feels like a memory leak). To the point that right clicking a tab takes about 30 seconds for the context menu to show up. I was not having any issues with speed or sluggishness prior to the update.
System specs:
Windows 11 22H2
Intel 13700KF 3.4GHz
128GB DDR4
RTX 4080
Gen 4 NVME 3.5GB/s
I.e., the hardware is likely not the issue
mib2berlin
@pfine
Hi, I run a session with 5 workspaces and 100 tabs for several days and got no slowdown at all.
@agent4054
Hi, we try to tackle down why a handful of users have this slowdown and make no process.
I can run sessions for a week with 700 tabs.
- Hardware seems not the problem
- Number of tabs neither
- The usual suspects, AV software, Extensions seems not an issue
I have really no idea why this happen for some user.
Every time a update is published such issues appear, but it was always a third party security software and/or extensions not working correctly anymore.
Even it was working for Years.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
In your testing are you opening and closing tabs or are they just sitting idle? I open and close probably a hundred links/ tabs per day in addition to 75+ that sit idle in the background. I think this type of activity would be critical to recreate this condition.
DoctorG Ambassador
All those Vivaldi users who complain slowness have NVidia GPUs? Or am i wrong?
-
@DoctorG
Yes, based on the 3 of us reporting in this thread so far.
DoctorG Ambassador
Would be interesting to know if more NVidia user suffer from this slowness.
Let us wait.
mib2berlin
@pfine
Yes, this is my workflow, leave the 100 tabs in workspaces and open/close tabs.
For example in this forum I open all unread tabs, maybe 20, read them down to 0, open a news page, open 10 tabs, read them down and so forth.
-
I also have the large majority of my tabs idle/hibernating throughout the day and visit only a handful on a daily basis.
robinmcarp
I seem to be having a similar issue, my PC is also more than adequate, Windows 10, 32gb ram, Intel 10700k, amd 6800xt, samsung ssd, updated drivers yadda yadda. This happens across multiple profiles, with and without extensions, and in incognito. Also I'm not a heavy tab user, I rarely have more than 5 tabs open.
My problem initially (after the major update) was getting errors about webpages not loading correctly, iirc a 404 error, but after 30-40 seconds or more the elements would quickly pop in one by one. However after the minor updates, not sure which one, it just pulls up a blank page and takes 20-30 seconds to load, and it happens a lot more frequently unfortunately.
I'm way too lazy to try and bug hunt and troubleshoot Vivaldi, so I'm using Firefox for now but hoping one of these updates fixes it. I'm a little disappointed tbh, you guys have never rolled out an update that simply broke Vivaldi in the last couple years I've used the browser. Vivaldi has always been just as fast as Chrome for me, and faster than Firefox, not sure why such major changes were needed in the first place. There is an old saying that goes "if it aint broke don't fix it."