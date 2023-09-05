~75 open tabs across 4 workspaces on a PC with plenty of horsepower (12-core AMD CPU/ 64GB RAM, NVMe, RTX3090, WIn11, latest build, latest GPU drivers).

Performance was excellent up until the last Vivaldi upgrade and now the browser crawls, even in private mode with zero running extensions. Opening new tabs via middle-clicking links and switching between them (ctrl +tab) is unbearably slow now. There are spikes in CPU usage during actions but the highest I've seen is 85% and that is never sustained. Active RAM usage for all Vivaldi process is 2.5GB. Chrome and Edge continue to be fast and responsive.

I noticed that about half of the Vivaldi processes had "efficiency mode" enabled, but even after manually turning this off the performance hasn't improved and any new tabs create a new process with this enabled anyway.