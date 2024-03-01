First of all, here's the missing link from the short version in my post above:

Enabling the forced website dark mode in the settings window.

So, here's a pictograph version of my post and a decision tree.

Essentially, there's 1 step for those who used the dark mode flag and haven't messed with it yet after the update to v6.6.

Users new to the dark mode for websites can also do only the 1-step version but might later on do the second step as well.

Users that used the dark mode flag before but messed with it after the update to v6.6 (like I did :-)), need to do both steps - in order.

1. Have you been using dark mode via the flag before v6.6?

Yes? -> Go to 2

No? -> Go to 3

2. Have you updated to v6.6, wondered where the dark mode went and messed (unsuccessfully) with the dark mode flag (or did you close the browser without messing with the flag but also not having enabled the new dark mode settings - this seems to be equivalent to "messing with the flag")?

Yes? -> Go to 4

No? -> Go to 3

3. Update to v6.6 if you have't yet.

3.0 You haven't been using the dark mode flag before and aren't interested in the dark mode for websites? Your journey ends here. Why are you even reading this in the first place?

3.1 You have been using the dark mode flag?

Go to settings -> Appearance -> Website Appearance -> select "Dark" and enable "Force a dark theme on all websites" (see image 1). Your journey should end here, as the flag settings should be honored, provided this is done after the first start of the browser after the update and no messing with the flag.

Image 1: Enable and force dark mode for websites

3.2 You didn't know about or at least didn't use the dark mode flag before? -> Go to 4.

4. So, you're either new to the dark mode for websites and want to use it now or you used the dark mode flag before but messed with it after the update?

Do the steps in 3.1.

After that, enable the "Auto Dark Mode for Web Content" (in short: dark mode) flag (by entering vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark into the address bar and hitting enter). See image 2.

4.1 If you used this flag before, just re-enable and re-set it as you set it before. Your journey should end here.

4.2 If you're new, try the different options that are available to see what fits your needs. The differences aren't too big, so they might be unnoticeable at first, also, they are not noticeable on every website, so you might want to choose one option, use the browser for a while and see if some website doesn't look the way you want. Use that website to test the other options to see if one is better for you than the others. Enjoy!

Image 2: Enable and set dark mode flag

This image is embedded here from this post about the dark mode flag.