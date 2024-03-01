How do I get Dark Mode "Enabled with selective inversion of non-image elements" back in v6.6?
-
So, I just wasted 1 hour to get the settings back I want for vivaldi.
Apparently, v6.6 changed something about dark mode for websites, but didn't bother to translate existing setting to the new way of doing things.
So I opened vivaldi v6.6 up in eye cancer mode and wasn't able to set dark mode via flags - the settings would not be set after reboot. So I downgraded. But making things even worse, now dark mode wouldn't even work with v6.5 anymore, apparently because the changes done by v6.6 were so severe.
So, I went back to a backup of the settings folder, checked /default/preferences and compared the one from v6.5 with the new one. I learned that there was a new dark mode entry in the v6.6 version:
"webkit":{"webprefs":{"force_dark_mode_enabled":false,
If one simply changes "false" to "true", v6.5 can use dark mode for websites again.
"webkit":{"webprefs":{"force_dark_mode_enabled":true,
The setting of which of the many subsettings available for the dark mode flag is now (after v6.6 was installed, used once and then downgraded to v6.5 again) stored in the /Local State file:
"browser":{"enabled_labs_experiments":["enable-autofill-credit-card-upload@2","enable-force-dark@6",
After I was able to use vivaldi again without the danger of getting eye cancer or be blinded by looking at the vivaldi changelog website, I learned that v6.6 incorporated website dark mode into the general settings, which is nice. But after checking out v6.6 once more with this information in mind, I immediately learned that there's only a "one size fits all" setting for website dark mode now - and it's not the one I want, because now (almost) all images get inverted when compared to the "Enabled with selective inversion of non-image elements" option one can choose via the flag settings pre-v6.6. The name of the sub-flag is somewhat ironic, because it might imply that images would not be selectively inverted, but they are compared to "default" or the v6.6 implementation.
So for now I'm back on v6.5 until I figure out how to get "Enabled with selective inversion of non-image elements" in v6.6, too. Maybe via some start flag? But then I would expect that the setting in /Local State should do the trick, too.
Unless of course, in v6.6 there are no subsettings available anymore or less and the "6" should be some other number for v6.6 in order to get the same result as "Enabled with selective inversion of non-image elements" did in pre-v6.6.
-
Hi,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/736435
-
-
I appreciate your replying.
Please read my post more carefully. Your link doesn't address the question I ask, it only states what I found out already and mention in my post.
-
Ok
Then, what's on a Clean Profile?
On Win works fine at least.
-
Thanks for making me do another round of tests. It works now.
tl;dr version:
The "trick" is:
After updating, enable and "force" website dark mode (*) via the new section in the settings (window). The End
If you mess with the dark mode flag before doing that, it messes things up. But don't give up, just re-set the flag settings after enabling the forced website dark mode in the settings window.
(*) To do that, open settings (tab or window, however it is set up on your system), go to "appearance" -> select "dark" for website appearance and enable "force dark theme on all websites". Activating the latter is necessary to have the 8 or so options that the dark mode flag offers, otherwise it is (re)set to "default".
Long version:
What did I test this time?
-
Rename the settings folder for the test profile (different start flag for settings folder than main profile) and thus force "so start anew" or "create a new profile (not in the same term I used "profile" above, but how you meant it.
With this new profile all worked as expected, after (only) setting this specific feature up.
-
So, I renamed this newly created settings folder and renamed the initial one back so it would be used again. This time, the dark mode setting was as expected, which baffled me, to be honest.
-
Check the main profile. This one curiously was all white, but I realized the problem: Dark mode wasn't set via the settings window, yet.
But it seems to me now that the way to go is to enable website dark mode incl. forcing it in the new section of the settings window first, then setting up the sub-options via the dark mode flag is remembered. This also seems obvious and trivial.
Apparently, v6.6 has now two places to set up the website dark mode and still honors the flag settings.
As the short version states, if one doesn't know about this new settings entry, goes strait to the dark mode flag, finding it deactivated and tries to activate it, this seems to mess things up and one needs to re-setup the flag settings after one has the forced website dark mode enabled in the settings window.
I wonder if it wasn't technically possible to enable this by default for any profile that has the dark mode flag enabled after update, which would have been a nice "feature" and avoided confusion. Also, this (flag still works but only after enabling website dark mode in settings window) could have been mentioned in the changelog for this version.
So, sorry for the confusion and fuss I might have caused and thanks for helping me find the cause/solution!
-
-
Thanks so much for posting this as I wasn't able to set dark mode via flags - the settings would not be set after reboot. By setting the forced website dark mode enabled in the settings window at least now the majority of the web pages that I prefer to be dark & not the blinding white color. I must be missing at least one step because at least so far I'm still not able to utilize the dark mode via flags like I used to be able to do.
-
First of all, here's the missing link from the short version in my post above:
Enabling the forced website dark mode in the settings window.
So, here's a pictograph version of my post and a decision tree.
Essentially, there's 1 step for those who used the dark mode flag and haven't messed with it yet after the update to v6.6.
Users new to the dark mode for websites can also do only the 1-step version but might later on do the second step as well.
Users that used the dark mode flag before but messed with it after the update to v6.6 (like I did :-)), need to do both steps - in order.
1. Have you been using dark mode via the flag before v6.6?
Yes? -> Go to 2
No? -> Go to 3
2. Have you updated to v6.6, wondered where the dark mode went and messed (unsuccessfully) with the dark mode flag (or did you close the browser without messing with the flag but also not having enabled the new dark mode settings - this seems to be equivalent to "messing with the flag")?
Yes? -> Go to 4
No? -> Go to 3
3. Update to v6.6 if you have't yet.
3.0 You haven't been using the dark mode flag before and aren't interested in the dark mode for websites? Your journey ends here. Why are you even reading this in the first place?
3.1 You have been using the dark mode flag?
Go to settings -> Appearance -> Website Appearance -> select "Dark" and enable "Force a dark theme on all websites" (see image 1). Your journey should end here, as the flag settings should be honored, provided this is done after the first start of the browser after the update and no messing with the flag.
Image 1: Enable and force dark mode for websites
3.2 You didn't know about or at least didn't use the dark mode flag before? -> Go to 4.
4. So, you're either new to the dark mode for websites and want to use it now or you used the dark mode flag before but messed with it after the update?
Do the steps in 3.1.
After that, enable the "Auto Dark Mode for Web Content" (in short: dark mode) flag (by entering vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark into the address bar and hitting enter). See image 2.
4.1 If you used this flag before, just re-enable and re-set it as you set it before. Your journey should end here.
4.2 If you're new, try the different options that are available to see what fits your needs. The differences aren't too big, so they might be unnoticeable at first, also, they are not noticeable on every website, so you might want to choose one option, use the browser for a while and see if some website doesn't look the way you want. Use that website to test the other options to see if one is better for you than the others. Enjoy!
Image 2: Enable and set dark mode flag
This image is embedded here from this post about the dark mode flag.
-
Hi vduser,
Thanks for the additional information concerning the current dark mode enablement procedure with vivaldi version 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit) 'Enabled with selective inversion of non-image elements'. Upon going into settings and following this procedure ' Go to **settings -> Appearance -> Website Appearance -> select "Dark" and enable "Force a dark theme on all websites ' I performed this step first before I pulled up the experimental flags page, but when I did open that page I'm seeing the following, so in a case like this I'm guessing that due to the fact that the vivaldi development team has added the following additional setting: ' Website Appearance -> select "Dark" and enable "Force a dark theme on all websites ' that explains why I'm seeing what I'm currently seeing on the corresponding dark mode flag page, previously I was just used to enabling this particular flag to achive how I desired the web pages to look.
-
Are websites now displayed as you're used to before the update?
I'm not sure from your recent post if you're just confirming what I experienced initially or if it still doesn't work.
The screenshot you posted suggests they should.
-
Hi vduser,
To me by utilizing the 'Website Appearance -> select "Dark" and enable "Force a dark theme on all websites' certain web pages show the colors differently than when I utilized the 'dark mode flag in the experiments page' did. I'm enclosing two screenshots of the same exact web page, one while using the dark mode flag while utilizing a different chromium based windows browser (brave) & the way the same page looks while I'm utilizing vivaldi:
Homepage With Brave:
Homepage With Vivaldi:
-
I see. Well, other than testing the different sub-option of the dark mode flag I wouldn't know what to try.
As I don't use any other chromium-based browsers other than vivaldi, I can only compare it to what I remember from before the update. So far it seems the same for me now, but that is based only on mainly my own local "home page" and maybe some websites that I regularly visit.
For me the setting that is highlighted in image 2 of my "pictograph post" worked for me before and does work for me now.
Sorry, that's all I can come up with currently.
-
vduser,
I'm wondering what would happen if I went back into the settings area in the appearance area and put the settings back to default, if the dark mode flag might actually function properly again?
-
Hi vduser,
To me by utilizing the 'Website Appearance -> select "Dark" and enable "Force a dark theme on all websites' certain web pages show the colors differently than when I utilized the 'dark mode flag in the experiments page' did. I'm enclosing two screenshots of the same exact web page, one while using the dark mode flag while utilizing a different chromium based windows browser (brave) & the way the same page looks while I'm utilizing vivaldi:
-
The dark mode flag option definitely isn't functioning properly now since the force a dark theme on all websites has been added to the appearance area in the settings area.