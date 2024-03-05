@Zalex108 I set Flag to the Default state, but if I change one Profile to Dark, it will work for that profile, but if try to open one more Profile it will not work, it will freeze my screen.

I can't use multiple Profiles if one is Dark..

I return Profile one to the Auto so I can continue browsing, because I lost a lot of time testing this.

this is the error I'm facing..

If I enable Dark, then only that Profile I can use, If I try to open one more Profile it will freeze the Screen.

if there is something that I can help I'm gladly to help, even I can share my screen to see what is happening. we can schedule a online video call.