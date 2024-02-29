Hey all,

I want my side Panel be the same on all my computers. Using 4 different computers (3 windows and 1 chromebook). Sync All is selected on all computers.

Just took advantage of the new " Use your favorite extensions in Web Panels " update to add Gemini and ChatGPT on the side panel, but it does not show on my other devices. Actually, nothing seems to be synced.

All help or suggestions would be appreciated.

#vivalvisync #webpanel