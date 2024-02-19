Wie kann ich eine iCloud-Sicherung in macOS erstellen?
-
klaushommels
Hallo, mein Name ist Klaus Hommels aus Deutschland. Ich benutze seit kurzem ein Macbook Air. Wie kann ich ein iCloud-Backup von Windows auf macOS übertragen?
-
Pesala Ambassador
Hello, my name is Klaus Hommels from Germany. I have recently used a Macbook Air. How can I transfer an iCloud backup from Windows to macOS?
-
@klaushommels said in Wie kann ich eine iCloud-Sicherung in macOS erstellen?:
Hallo, mein Name ist Klaus Hommels aus Deutschland. Ich benutze seit kurzem ein Macbook Air. Wie kann ich ein iCloud-Backup von Windows auf macOS übertragen?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
This is the International Forum,
Please use English here.
Thank you
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps