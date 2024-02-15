Even if I type http://www.google.com in the address bar, Vivaldi always loads https://www.google.com. (Yes, I have the "Always Use Secure Connection (HTTPS)" setting in Settings/Address Bar deselected.)

That's fine for google.com. But it breaks some of my personal websites that are built with Ember, and the first Ember page comes back as https://myPage.html, when myPage.html wants to load other chunks of code that are called with just http://. Vivaldi throws an error since those chunks are seen as insecure.

The problem seems to be with Vivaldi. Both Firefox and Opera do not force http://myPage.html to https. Is there a solution in Vivaldi that I am missing?