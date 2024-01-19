"Always use" is now inactive, even when enabled, because Chromium has now been modified to try HTTPS first in many cases, and only if that fails use HTTP (that policy can be disabled, at which time "always use" becomes active if enabled).

A separate possibility is that the site has set a HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) flag for the domain. Search at vivaldi://net-internals/#hsts for information about that possibility. If set, requests to the site will always use HTTPS. (There is no pre-shipped HSTS flag for the domain, and none sent in my test, but one may have been sent earlier; incorrect ones have been known to brick sites for extended periods.)

My test shows that it loads the HTTP site, not the HTTPS site, and that the HTTPS site has an incorrect certificate (wrong name)