Vivaldi will Not export passwords
fist, vivaldi does not save passwords locally or loses them when it shuts down abnormally.
second, if it were not for sync i would have to re-login to 100+ sites. Not fun
lastly, vivaldi settings will NOT export passwords or at least it does Not ask for a location to export to...
So many issues...
DoctorG Ambassador
@LandisTwo Do you see them in internal page
chrome://password-manager/passwords?
Have you unlocked the Linux user's kwallet keyring?
To export: Open
chrome://password-manager/settings, section Export passwords and hit Downlaod file.