Can't install extensions (.CRX files) with Drag&Drop
upotrebitel
On Vivaldi 6 under Win 10 I can't install .CRX files with drag & drop in extensions page. On Vivaldi 5 under Win 7 it's work fine. Of cource, I can unpack .CRX file with 7Zip and load it as unpacked extension, but that's not a right way to do it.
Vivaldi is installed in "C:\Program files\Vivaldi" as portable program. Vivaldi.exe run with administrator's rights for all users.
Windows Dfender, SmartScreen, Cortana and other M$ shits are physically erased from my disk C: after install and updates are disabled with WUB.
@upotrebitel Can't confirm on 6.5.3206.38 .. works with enabled dev mode.
Btw, why are your running vivaldi.exe as administrator? You are not supposed to do/need that. (even if I don't think is linked to the issue)
upotrebitel
Of course, Developer mode is ON.
There is no error message, I just can't drag and drop .CRX file. When I try, the mouse cursor becomes a prohibition sign (crossed circle) and whe I drop file, nothing happens.
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) 64-bit
OS: Windows 10 Pro for Workstation 22H2
I noticed this today when I tried to install a new extension.
@upotrebitel said in Can't install extensions (.CRX files) with Drag&Drop:
6.2.3105.58
6.2 is a bit old. You should test updating to 6.5 or 6.6 ...
Another thing ... portable doesn't exist, we have a standalone and is not supposed to go in program files (or in any other conventional OS paths but in a neutral folder like c:\apps\vivaldi ...
@Hadden89 said in Can't install extensions (.CRX files) with Drag&Frop:
Btw, why are your running vivaldi.exe as administrator?
I run all .exe programs on my computer as administrator. Because it's MY PERSONAL computer and every program that I run should have full access to all the resources on my machine.
I just updated Vivaldi to 6.5.3206.31 x64.
Nothing changed.
Then try on a Clean Profile
If works,
Start from the 1st Step.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
@upotrebitel, it's strange, I don't have problems even to install userscripts as extensions, not only crx files, sys specs in my signature.
@Zalex108 said in Can't install extensions (.CRX files) with Drag&Drop:
Clean Site Data
Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags [If personally enabled]
I go to "Tools > Delete Browsing Data..." and clear everything.
In "vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/" I have two items:
Registrations in: C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\User Data\Default (1)
Registrations in: C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def (1)
Trying to stop and uninstall them, nothing happens.
In "vivaldi://flags" I reset all flags - no result, still can't drag and drop extensions.
I complete erased Vivaldi folder and files and installed them again as standalone program. The situation is the same - I can't drag and drop .CRX files in Extensions page.
@upotrebitel This is pretty standard Windows stuff - you can't drag+drop from a lower-privilege process (i.e. Explorer) to a process running with higher privilege (Administrator).
Read:
https://jacquesheunis.com/post/dragndrop-admin/
https://superuser.com/a/1173245
https://superuser.com/a/507110
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-gb/archive/blogs/patricka/q-why-doesnt-drag-and-drop-work-when-my-application-is-running-elevated-a-mandatory-integrity-control-and-uipi
Just another reason to NOT run programs as Administrator unless it's actually needed. And to install programs in a way so that users can write to the data directories without having to run as Admin.
every program that I run should have full access to all the resources on my machine.
Only running as SYSTEM/TrustedInstaller will give access to all resources, and that's definitely not recommended
@upotrebitel Your restarted browser after enabling Developer Mode in Extension Manager?
-
Context menu → Run as… → Administrator is not needed.
If Vivaldi is installed for the one user who belongs to group Administrator, the user can login in Windows, start Vivaldi and add extensions.
@DoctorG said in Can't install extensions (.CRX files) with Drag&Drop:
Context menu → Run as… → Administrator is not needed.
If Vivaldi is installed for the one user who belongs to group Administrator, the user can login in Windows, start Vivaldi and add extensions.
They still need Run as Administrator if they have done the big mistake of installing a Standalone under Program Files. That's simply not a supported setup and that's the problem here.
Even when belonging to Administrators, users do not have write permission to Program Files, unless elevation is triggered through UAC.
@Pathduck Standalone installed under Program File?
Seems some user is not really informed where to install user-defined installations. As Administrator they have to learn before acting as.
@Pathduck Next time users install their documents folder below C:\Windows because: I can, i am Administrator".
DoctorG Ambassador
@upotrebitel said in Can't install extensions (.CRX files) with Drag&Drop:
Vivaldi is installed in "C:\Program files\Vivaldi" as portable program. Vivaldi.exe run with administrator's rights for all users.
Install For All Users (Installer adds correct destination) or Install for User (Installer adds correct destination) or Standalone below C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi Standalone\
Then all will be ok.
And, normally Portable programs are installed on a extra drive, not in Windows Program folder.
@DoctorG I sometimes use the AdvancedRun tool to launch Total Commander or a CMD prompt as SYSTEM when I need to really dig deep into special folders.
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/advanced_run.html
This is of course extremely dangerous and should never be done by anyone
@Pathduck On Linux we say: You are root, you know what you do, if not you learn by disaster and have to repair your faults caused by low-knowledge.