On Vivaldi 6 under Win 10 I can't install .CRX files with drag & drop in extensions page. On Vivaldi 5 under Win 7 it's work fine. Of cource, I can unpack .CRX file with 7Zip and load it as unpacked extension, but that's not a right way to do it.

Vivaldi is installed in "C:\Program files\Vivaldi" as portable program. Vivaldi.exe run with administrator's rights for all users.

Windows Dfender, SmartScreen, Cortana and other M$ shits are physically erased from my disk C: after install and updates are disabled with WUB.