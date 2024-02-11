Solved Address bar search results in "This site can’t be reached"
Hi there
Does anyone know why sometimes typing directly into the address bar Vivaldi "assumes" that instead of performing a search based on what I just typed it assumes the typed words are a URL and since that's ofc not the case it spits out a "This site can’t be reached", like this:
My idea is to just use the address bar as a search bar and that works most of the time. I see the issue happening sorta like this - I start typing and the little icon at the start of the address bar usually stays as Google logo, which indicates that what I'm typing is going to be turned into a google search, which is indeed the desired outcome. If I were to keep typing, thus making it into a longer search query, the Google logo icon changes to Vivaldi's logo and the "This site can’t be reached" comes up when I hit Enter.
Solved ...a bit counter intuitive as I'd expect to see this setting under Address bar or Search yet it is here:
Enabling this fixed the issue of direct input in address bar leading to Vivaldi assuming this was a URL instead of a search engine query. I have to add that when trying to recreate the issue I paid attention to the following - the issue does NOT occurs if I type whatever I type (say, "I typed this") and add a space after the last word "this ". Were I to leave it without the spacebar, V thinks it's a URL and it just throws the "No internet" or whatever DNS error.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Add an screenshot of the Address bar results list settings and try the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Vivaldi Version:
Since when happens:
A new user here so pretty much from day 1 for me, but that's not very indicative so ...
OS Windows10 x64 Pro 22H2 build 19045.3996
Screenshot of the Address bar results list settings
