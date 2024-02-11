Hi there

Does anyone know why sometimes typing directly into the address bar Vivaldi "assumes" that instead of performing a search based on what I just typed it assumes the typed words are a URL and since that's ofc not the case it spits out a "This site can’t be reached", like this:



My idea is to just use the address bar as a search bar and that works most of the time. I see the issue happening sorta like this - I start typing and the little icon at the start of the address bar usually stays as Google logo, which indicates that what I'm typing is going to be turned into a google search, which is indeed the desired outcome. If I were to keep typing, thus making it into a longer search query, the Google logo icon changes to Vivaldi's logo and the "This site can’t be reached" comes up when I hit Enter.