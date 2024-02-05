Well now you know you can't trust Yandex
greybeard Ambassador
According to this article from Reuters News Yandex has been almost (95%) completely sold to the Russian government.
"Its co-founder Arkady Volozh, who moved from Russia to Israel in 2014... leading some within the Kremlin to push to nationalise Yandex,"
I didn't know where to put this, but Yandex have a browser... If mods need to move it to a more appropriate space, then please do so.
Not sure why anyone in the West ever felt the need to use Yandex. I believe the people still using it are fine with it, the circumstances have been known for years.
@luetage It never occurred to me for two seconds to trust or use Yandex.
Me either... but I try to keep an open mind.
There was a Russian service I used many years ago from Opera apps. Book reviews, was it(?) maybe.
Too long ago, my four brain cells ain't as quick anymore.
Thought it might br interesting to someone. Maybe not.
Well, that Yandex isn't privacy friendly and filter datas to the Russina gov is nothing new, but the question is, if at least for normal
occidental users is worse to filter data to the russian gov, using Yandex, or to US gov and half the advertising companies in the web, using Chrome, Google or Edge. Bing.
I occasionally use Yandex as an image search engine, because it is by far the best and most complete in this regard.
stardepp Translator
That's exactly how I do it too.
I wouldn't touch Yandex, not only because of Russian government maybe having access to my data. I wouldn't use it, because it's Russian. That alone should be a reason for anyone with a bit of conscience not to use it. Full stop!
@TheCelticCross, I prefer to separate the people or companies of a country from the government that suffer. I don't like globalizing. Yes, Yandex may pass data to the government (Google, MS and Apple do it too), but we also have users from Russia here on the forum who do not have to feel discriminated against by the excesses of their president and the government they have.
It's a rather difficult topic. I almost disagree with anything you say, but we shouldn't discuss politics here. But I won't forget that Russia isn't only responsible for the most devastating wars in recent years but is also trying to destroy the country and the people of Ukraine. There can't be a middle position here and I'm glad that Vivaldi has taken a stance very early on against the Russian aggression.
I've heard about lots of people from Russia who share the views of their president, maybe as a result of propaganda. But only a very very small minority takes courage to stand up. But that's not the point, actually. I wouldn't like to support a firm that in all probability will take their part in financing Russia's war against Ukraine. And if Russian people are here and reading it, they shouldn't feel discriminated, but glad to read the truth.
In case, you didn't notice:https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/vivaldi-stands-with-ukraine/
DoctorG Ambassador
The Yandex search engine was never serious, it attacked servers and grabbed what it like, even if restricted by robots standards.
@DoctorG Proofs?
sedative29rus
Stop watching TV, lol
DoctorG Ambassador
Yo do not need to defend bad robots.
As a server admin i do not need to proof.
Server logs showed Yandex IP search engine visits on content is was not allowed to., hammering on same URLs many times in 1 minute.
@DoctorG I do not need to trust you without proofs.
DoctorG Ambassador
@aminought This as a example.
See
Log:
[95.108.213.183] GET https://*****.com/blog/tags/bash?-tags=bash Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; YandexBot/3.0; +http://yandex.com/bots)
RIPE:
inetnum: 95.108.213.0 - 95.108.213.255 netname: YANDEX-95-108-213 status: ASSIGNED PA country: RU descr: Yandex enterprise network admin-c: YNDX1-RIPE tech-c: YNDX1-RIPE remarks: INFRA-AW org: ORG-YA1-RIPE mnt-by: YANDEX-MNT source: RIPE created: 2017-01-13T11:09:32Z last-modified: 2022-04-05T15:31:32Z
robots.txt:
# Yandex User-agent: Yandex Disallow: /*reloadit=* Disallow: /*-tags=* Allow: /apple-touch-icon.png Allow: /favicon.ico
Yandex does not follow robot standards
Agreed.
I like people from all over the world, but I do not trust most governments. Nowadays, most governments don't have the best interests of the people in mind. It's all about personal empowerment/enrichment at the expense of the people -- too many government actors aligned with world-domination-subjection groups which I won't name for now.
Peace and freedom on earth and in the hearts of all peoples, I pray.
Agreed.
@DoctorG, maybe after Bing Chat and Google Bard, also apears an YandexKGB