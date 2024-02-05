It's a rather difficult topic. I almost disagree with anything you say, but we shouldn't discuss politics here. But I won't forget that Russia isn't only responsible for the most devastating wars in recent years but is also trying to destroy the country and the people of Ukraine. There can't be a middle position here and I'm glad that Vivaldi has taken a stance very early on against the Russian aggression.

I've heard about lots of people from Russia who share the views of their president, maybe as a result of propaganda. But only a very very small minority takes courage to stand up. But that's not the point, actually. I wouldn't like to support a firm that in all probability will take their part in financing Russia's war against Ukraine. And if Russian people are here and reading it, they shouldn't feel discriminated, but glad to read the truth.