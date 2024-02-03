Being able to translate a page even if it is in my language
The translator only lets me translate pages when it detects that it is not in my language, but some pages may have content in other languages such as Twitter or Reddit.
Pesala Ambassador
@Rachot Try selecting the text, then translate from the context menu or in the Translate Panel.
@Pesala I mean something like this
Original
Translated with an extension
Pesala Ambassador
@Rachot Yes, I know what you mean, but it is not available, and nobody knows when it will be, so try this while you wait:
@Pesala I guess I'll have to continue using the extension I'm using at the moment until they add this improvement.
Pesala Ambassador
I just discovered this solution in this topic:
Go to vivaldi://translate-internals/ and clear the checkbox for your default language.
@Pesala Unfortunately it doesn't work for me, I guess it's because Spanish is in the "Languages not translated" list and it won't let me delete it from the list. If I could delete it, I think I could use it as I want.
Pesala Ambassador
@Rachot I am able to delete both English (my default) and Spanish from the list.
Clear the [x]
@Pesala I can delete it by leaving Japanese, I suppose this list cannot be empty but unfortunately it does not give me the option to translate as I want.