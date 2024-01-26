ublock origin
Ublock Origin is no longer working on youtube. Tried to uninstall then reinstall. Even deleted history. Worked yesterday. Love this browser and hope to get this issue figured out. Just want to block adds on youtube. Seems like the only thing that works now is firefox. Any ideas.???
@tym64 Has nothing to do with the browser. uBO works still great for me on YouTube, never any ads. Just using the default block lists in uBO.
Make sure you update all your blocklists in case.
Remove any non-standard blocklists, they cause issues.
Well, now I feel stupid. Just delete the history and it works fine now. DERP!! Kinda odd how it will not work no matter what with chrome, and thats fine, but with this browser being kinda a chrome browser, it will work. Gives me hope that the people that make and work on this, will make sure that ublock or some type of add blocker will always work on youtube. Thank you so very kindly for the response.