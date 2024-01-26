I use the RSS reader for youtube channels I like to watch, since I prefer not to sign in to youtube & since using the latest snapshot, the little video preview will not show up, a black box displaying instead with noscript enabled, and on default settings.

This did not occur in previous snapshots, and the preview shows up when I disable noscript. I set all the youtube links aside from ad servers to trusted, so I don't think the issue is with something I may or may not have blocked.

Forgot to add, I'm running Windows 10.

I will gladly provide any additional information if it is requested