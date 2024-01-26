Possible issue with noscript and RSS reader (Youtube)
I use the RSS reader for youtube channels I like to watch, since I prefer not to sign in to youtube & since using the latest snapshot, the little video preview will not show up, a black box displaying instead with noscript enabled, and on default settings.
This did not occur in previous snapshots, and the preview shows up when I disable noscript. I set all the youtube links aside from ad servers to trusted, so I don't think the issue is with something I may or may not have blocked.
Forgot to add, I'm running Windows 10.
I will gladly provide any additional information if it is requested
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Despite you already found the NoScript difference on toggle, try on a Clean Profile.
[Point 3 of Basic Steps]
After that,
Maybe is needed to wait for Stable, then report also to the NoScript Dev.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
I can deal with it for the time being. When I get some time, I can try and bring it up with the noscript team as well. What I found strange, was that it worked fine in the snapshot before the latest (I currently use 6.6.3249.4), which is what led me to post this thread.
Found the issue. Had the youtube-nocookie url blocked in noscript.