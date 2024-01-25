i have tried loading the browser extension bit warden password manager to vivaldi and it wont load. it says "could not move extension directory into profile". then i tried each of the other pwrd xtens. they all wont download and they all say the same message, "could not move extension directory into profile". i dont know what that means.

i had the aura browser extension in there since last february but i removed it to change extensions. when the new ones i tried wouldnt download, i tried to put it back in but it wouldnt go. i cleared browsing history, cookies, storage, cache, applications cache, form auto-fill data, and removed or turned off other xtens i had in there already- then tried them all again. each extension still gives the same results with vivaldi. it shows up in my download file (11 times bitwarden - iron vest doesnt show) it downloads fine onto Firefox but Firefox is so slow i cant take it. some went onto Chrome but some did not. a couple times there was a message that said extensions couldnt be downloaded from this site - the site being the chrome web store which is where you get extensions from!

something i read said you could "side load" it but i dont know what that is or how to do it. i tried the crx thing but it didnt work either - had errors that i dont understand. i think i want to try Iron Vest if someone can help me figure out how to get a download onto vivaldi - or wherever it needs to be so i can use it with vivaldi.

does anyone know what i am doing wrong and what to do to fix it?