Tab stack remove bottom icons android
-
How can I remove the icons below adress bar?
-
mib2berlin
@Porkinson
Hi this was a bug if you disable Tab Bar but enable Tab Stacking but was fixed iirc.
It happen if you switch to a single tab but the icons are still there.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
I use:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.45 Stable
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
--
This is tied to the Tab Stacks.
AFAIK, can't be removed.
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-browse/android-tabs/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Sorry for lack of info.
I have a pixel 7a android version 14 Vivaldi 6.5.3217.45
@mib2berlin Thats the settings I have enabled, so its like @Zalex108 says.
Thanks for the help