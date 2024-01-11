cannot log in to an account
just deleted application data. after arranging everything.. try to get into social vivaldi but always fail with messages like the following:
This page does not work
If the problem persists, contact the site owner.
HTTP ERROR 422
Hi,
Just tested on Mobile, I'm in.
At what time happened?
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108 can already. I tried to leave the vivaldi account. then tidies the social.vivaldi.net url and tidies my account credentials manual without the automatic password storage function. it managed to get me in.
Maybe you've changed the Password and not saved the New One?
@Zalex108 somehow. now I return to version 6.4. I also just reported a bug. jams when you want to turn off the touch regulator for searches on privacy and security settings. also after returning to version 6.4 I can directly log in to a social account with stored credentials.
Just tried on
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) (64 bits) Revisión 45aaa54826bd8a4784a47def46569ae67b3716fa Sistema operativo Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2861)
No problems taking the Log In from the Cookie stored related to the Forum's Log in.
@Zalex108 thankx