Hide Individual Elements By Default
-
Hello! I am a new user of Vivaldi and thus far I am enjoying it quite well. I recently discovered the ability to hide UI elements by pressing Ctrl+F11 and then selecting "Show Tab Bar." The only downside is I have to do this manually with every new window and that can get rather tedious. The keybinds help, but I would rather save this UI setting as standard for all of my browser windows. Is there a way to do this? If not, then I would be very pleased if this became a feature in a future version of Vivaldi. Thank you.
-
@HaroldRo Try with a chain command:
Do a new chain command. I called Toggle UI:
Bind the Hide UI command chain to CTRL+F11 in keyboard:
-
@Hadden89 I am realizing I still have a lot left to learn as to what this browser can do. I'm going to have to look at those chains a lot closer!
-
@HaroldRo They're useful and also have their own thread