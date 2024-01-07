I am quite certain many of us have been search engine-hopping from time to time, and there are a plenty of alternative search engines to choose from.

Probably many of you have stumbled upon many of the ethical/charity search engines, and wanted to use them all to contribute to their ad revenues, but eventually settled with just one.

There are metasearches that can include results from many alternatives, but they have a no ads policy, therefore you can't have any of the ethical ad revenue options.

But what if you could?

This is my proposal:

A metasearch that aggregates results from ethical/charity alternative engines as any other metasearch does, but also deliberately serves the search ads, if possible aggregating the same ads as one result entry, and triggering a revenue click for all the engines from where that result is served.

But only when the ad is clicked, as bot clicks are meaningless, and probably would end up in Vivaldi getting blocked, and we don't want that.

That way the average search user could fund all these search engines doing good for the Earth and the people.

And for an extra gamification, if the engines allow it, have an impact counter integrated into the Vivaldi Account page for private view, and optional public view (and maybe in the forum as well, and probably on Vivaldi Social too, and a pre-generated banner for the blog).

From the top of my head, the engines that could be included are:

Ecosia

OceanHero

Good (good-search.org)

Swisscows

Lilo

Ekoru

Rapusia

Goodsearch (goodsearch.com)

Please let me know what you think in the comments.