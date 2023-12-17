Impossible to use third-party search engines
Hello,
I can't seem to use a search engine other than those already preconfigured on Vivaldi.
I've tried Swisscows and Qwant, and the result is the same.
What's more, the Neeva engine no longer exists, so you need to remove it from your list of search engines.
Thank you in advance for your help.
Pesala Ambassador
Neeva is no longer included with Vivaldi, you need to remove it from your list of search Engines.
Qwant is included on my copy:
URL =
https://www.qwant.com/?client=brz-vivaldi&q=%s&t=web
Suggest =
https://api.qwant.com/v3/suggest/?q=%s&client=opensearch&locale=en_GB
Swisscows works fine.
Go to the home page and add the search engine:
URL =
https://swisscows.com/en/web?query=%s
@tmot I have about 40 search engines in total. I didn't get most of them through Vivaldi's suggestion list, but through a simple right-click feature: In many search fields - be it ebay, spotify or pixabay - I can right-click "Add as search engine".
That doesn't work with all search fields but many, i.e. Quant.