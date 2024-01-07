Free ICON Sets recommendations
HI Guys
Anybody recommend any Free ICON Sets to help with Workspace custom icons
Hi,
For the moment I'm not customizing them, but in case you don't know this place:
Deviant Art
There you can find many options.
Also,
In case you missed.
@OsoPolar, there are some good sources
- https://www.flaticon.com/packs
- https://icons8.com/icons/
- https://www.iconfinder.com/search?price=free&license=gte__1
- https://www.freepik.com/icons
- https://iconscout.com/free-icons/
- https://icomoon.io/app/#/select
etc.
There are some more, but mostly with account and paid plans.
mib2berlin
@OsoPolar
Hi, no icons but a tool for scaling multiple images in one rush.
https://tech.hindustantimes.com/how-to/how-to-resize-multiple-images-together-in-windows-11-easy-tips-and-tricks-71640176721979.html
@mib2berlin Cheers for reply but WIndow 11 no way lol
Linux here
mib2berlin
@OsoPolar
Argh, then you know how to batch scale anyway.