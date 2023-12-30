☰ | Share yours
Hi,
Do you have your Menu Customized?
What's that? Look at here & here.
Would you share your layout with the Community?
You can put them here
I start!
Here,
Just some Emojis. folded trees + xD
Based on W7 | Emojipedia
To test them:
- Run a Clean Profile
- Download the files | V Menu Customization | 2023
MainMenu | ContextMenu
- Paste them into your Clean Profile Data folder
Mod your's and share it with us!
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Pesala Ambassador
@Zalex108 I have edited my menus extensively, but not so many emojis.
Saw them in the Emojify Menu
I would add a folder with write access to put your Menus there for all to see, test and inspirate
On W7 Emojis looks B/W, cooler than they look on W10 and above from my view.
Saw them in Mint and were colorfull if I remember too
Added a folder for any interested.
there are no Linux.
@Zalex108 your mission is Mac&Linus
What do you mean?
@Zalex108 Is that like "There is no spoon"?
Not necessary for that one!
Just testing W11
Noticed some icons has different size and the text looks moved
May this happen on every set up?
