Update username on Mastodon
-
stefanfrede
,
I somehow messed up setting up Mastodon and now I have a username with a
_1.
Is there a way to change the username only for Mastodon?
Thanks
Best,
Stefan
-
Hi,
Check here
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/social/customize-your-profile-on-vivaldi-social/
If nothing to fix it,
Ask at the bottom
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/updating-vivaldi-account-information/
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
