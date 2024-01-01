Merge multiple existing notes into one
-
Hi,
I love the notes feature and use it far more than I ever expected.
The ability to select to append new notes to an existing note is great.
I would love it if multiple existing notes could be selected and merged (one appended to the other).
-
Hi,
Despite it specifies a ShortCut, the previous task, Merge Notes is the same as you ask.
Vote for it
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55778/support-for-shortcut-keys-to-merge-multiple-note-items
--
Also
Look at here before, being your are looking for Features.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
-