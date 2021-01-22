Support for shortcut keys to merge multiple note items

Merge multiple selected note items into one note item with a set of shortcut keys, separating the content with blank lines

I think there is a way for me to combine multiple notes into one note. I often excerpt sentences from different articles that I copy to my notes via Ctrl+Shift+C, which leaves me with a very fragmented list of notes. So I'm hoping that the subsequent organization will give me an easier way to merge note items.

My vision is that I can merge these note items into one note item in sequential order by multi-selecting the note items and pressing a set of shortcut keys, separated by a blank line.