Poto Ambassador
Merge multiple selected note items into one note item with a set of shortcut keys, separating the content with blank lines
I think there is a way for me to combine multiple notes into one note. I often excerpt sentences from different articles that I copy to my notes via Ctrl+Shift+C, which leaves me with a very fragmented list of notes. So I'm hoping that the subsequent organization will give me an easier way to merge note items.
My vision is that I can merge these note items into one note item in sequential order by multi-selecting the note items and pressing a set of shortcut keys, separated by a blank line.
Pesala Ambassador
@Poto Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V already do this, though without the separating line.
@Pesala said in Support for shortcut keys to merge multiple note items:
But with this you then have to delete the copied original.
What about Ctrl+X and Ctrl+V ?
But cutting + paste you only can do within a note.
The empty note you have to delete too.
So both - with Ctrl+ C or X - isn't really merging two notes into one.
I'd be interested in is a command (maybe chain command) whereby user can select multiple notes in Panel Note List or Note Mgr list & "Merge" those notes into a new note via keyboard or context menu.
Options: keep/delete source notes; Insert lines between notes.
I'd like to resurrect this request. All other methodologies to achieve this goal are kludgy at best. TIA
So useful for research; for creating an document from those snippets..but.. nobody care...
Pesala Ambassador
@danora said in Support for shortcut keys to merge multiple note items:
nobody care.
Apparently not. At least no one voted for the first post yet.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
