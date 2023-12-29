After a few years of usage as "portable" version in

user/documents/portable/vivaldi

the app somehow seems to have issues with an update.

The log says this as soon as I am trying to start the setup.exe

[1229/144745.555:ERROR:setup_main.cc(737)] Could not create temporary path.: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2)

[1229/144745.555:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(846)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software.

[1229/144746.877:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(121)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage directory does not exist.

I am not aware of any change in permissions etc.

I assume that there is/was a failed update attempt and now it is somehow stuck in between 2 versions.

I would like to keep my settings, I would even "really" install it if necessary - what can I do?

Kind regards

Markus