Vivaldi update fails with "could not create temporary path"
-
After a few years of usage as "portable" version in
user/documents/portable/vivaldi
the app somehow seems to have issues with an update.
The log says this as soon as I am trying to start the setup.exe
[1229/144745.555:ERROR:setup_main.cc(737)] Could not create temporary path.: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2)
[1229/144745.555:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(846)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software.
[1229/144746.877:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(121)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage directory does not exist.
I am not aware of any change in permissions etc.
I assume that there is/was a failed update attempt and now it is somehow stuck in between 2 versions.
I would like to keep my settings, I would even "really" install it if necessary - what can I do?
Kind regards
Markus
-
@mbgmbg Check if there is enough free space in user/documents/portable/vivaldi and if you have the right to access/write to the path.
You need around more than 1.6 MB for Application folder for a update.
-
@mbgmbg Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
thx - about 780GB of free space and the user account is owner of the directory - there is no problem to manually create any file / folder etc.
-
@mbgmbg said in Vivaldi update fails with "could not create temporary path":
The log says this as soon as I am trying to start the setup.exe
Help About → Check for Updates is the command to update.
-
RasheedHolland
I also had this recently when trying to install a new standalone/portable version, but this was no update. What happens if you install it in for example C:\Vivaldi 6.5, or is it already installed there?
-
the app does not start as some update seems to have failed
this is the reason why I am trying to either start the update manually or downloading it and then run the installation (both fail with the same error)
Trying to install the app as "per user" in the appdata path gives the same error
-
@mbgmbg Check if folder is filled
C:\Users\.....\AppData\Local\Temp\
Then run
setup.exe /uninstallto remove it.
Download https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/Vivaldi.6.5.3206.48.x64.exe
Install with Vivaldi.6.5.3206.48.x64.exe
-
what exactly do you mean with "filled"?
this is the default temp folder for the user and there are some files / folders in it, but there is no quota on it - I can create dirs and files manually
there is no "vivaldi..." dir in it, only the vivaldi_installer.log that seems to be vivaldi related.
-
@mbgmbg said in Vivaldi update fails with "could not create temporary path":
vivaldi_installer.log
And what is written in it for the last update try?
-
The log says this as soon as I am trying to start the setup.exe
[1229/144745.555:ERROR:setup_main.cc(737)] Could not create temporary path.: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2)
[1229/144745.555:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(846)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software.
[1229/144746.877:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(121)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage directory does not exist.
(These were the only 3 lines that have been created on my last attempt)
-
@mbgmbg Something seemed to be broken with your Standalone installation (you call it "portable")..
Delete the folder Vivaldi\Application
Install with Vivaldi.6.5.3206.48.x64.exe
-
thx, moved the files, tried and got the error "the installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software"
...and 3 more lines in the installer.log:
[1229/154115.971:ERROR:setup_main.cc(737)] Could not create temporary path.: The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2)
[1229/154115.971:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(846)] The installer couldn't create a temporary directory. Please check for free disk space and permission to install software.
[1229/154323.622:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(121)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage directory does not exist.
(other user software can be updated without any issues)
Is there a certain folder / subfolder in %temp% that is being created during the installation process that might still be there from a previous install?
(searched for Vivaldi and could not find anything)
kind regards
Markus
-
@mbgmbg As i know, the updater/installer creates a temporary folder in the place where the Vivaldi.6.5.3206.48.x64.exe is started.
-
@mbgmbg Which Windows version?
Which is the destination path for your installation?
Any security tools (antivirus, internet security)?
-
RasheedHolland
@mbgmbg said in Vivaldi update fails with "could not create temporary path":
the app does not start as some update seems to have failed
this is the reason why I am trying to either start the update manually or downloading it and then run the installation (both fail with the same error)
Trying to install the app as "per user" in the appdata path gives the same error
I think your best bet is to do a complete reinstall of Vivaldi 6.5 portable. Sometimes when things are corrupted, there is no easy fix. Make sure to back up stuff that you need.