Does anyone know a solution to this?

The pop-up is part of the browser UI, not the webpage. It can't be blocked with ad-blockers, and following the link to disable via my Google account also did not help (since I already had that setting disabled).

I feel like I also saw this same thing on someone's computer at work recently, so maybe it's a part of all Chromium-based browsers?

Whatever it is, it's very annoying and appears across multiple websites, so I'd like to know where the setting/flag is to disable it.