Perhaps since the last or penultimate update, a mailto-link no longer opens the Vivaldi compose window, but a window from mail.google.com with the following URL: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?fs=1&tf=cm&source=mailto

Is this known? To me it is new. And I have just noticed that clicking on mail addresses on any web page in Vivaldi tab also open the google page.

That can't really be it, can it?