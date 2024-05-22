mailto opens mail.google.com window instead of Vivaldi client
Perhaps since the last or penultimate update, a mailto-link no longer opens the Vivaldi compose window, but a window from mail.google.com with the following URL: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?fs=1&tf=cm&source=mailto
Is this known? To me it is new. And I have just noticed that clicking on mail addresses on any web page in Vivaldi tab also open the google page.
That can't really be it, can it?
For me, the mailto links continue to open in Vivaldi's own composer window. I have a few questions:
vivaldi://settings/mail/, do you have "Handle Mailto Links in Vivaldi Mail" enabled?
- Is mail.google.com listed under
chrome://settings/handlersfor you?
@AltCode said in mailto opens mail.google.com window instead of Vivaldi client:
- In vivaldi://settings/mail/, do you have "Handle Mailto Links in Vivaldi Mail" enabled?
- Is mail.google.com listed under chrome://settings/handlers for you?
1.: yes
2.: yes, it was listed there. After removing it works as it should again.
Why was it listed there? Because of a chromium update? Or did it probably happen accidentally?
One possible cause could be that I recently set up Gmail in my mail app on my smartphone. But this does not actually affect Vivaldi, does it?
-
@Dancer18 The thing with handlers is that if you visit the Gmail website you should see a popup asking to set Gmail as your mailto handler. If you click Okay, you get the situation you had here. For those who don't use Vivaldi's mail client this is a convenience feature.
No, anything done on your smartphone should have no impact on mail handling on desktop.