How to disable Sign in to xxx with google.com
I found several topics about how to desactivate this annoying Google popup.
Even the tip from Google does not work or is not enough:
Uncheck feature there: https://myaccount.google.com/connections/settings
But I still got those popups showing in many websites.
It seems you also have to:
- open Vivaldi Settings (Ctrl+F12)
- click Privacy and Security tab
- scroll down to WEBSITE PERMISSIONS
- In Global Permissions locate Third-Party Sign-in and select Block instead of Allow
For the moment, it seems that I have stopped those popups from showing up. Crossing fingers.