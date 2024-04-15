I found several topics about how to desactivate this annoying Google popup.

Even the tip from Google does not work or is not enough:

Uncheck feature there: https://myaccount.google.com/connections/settings

But I still got those popups showing in many websites.

It seems you also have to:

open Vivaldi Settings (Ctrl+F12) click Privacy and Security tab scroll down to WEBSITE PERMISSIONS In Global Permissions locate Third-Party Sign-in and select Block instead of Allow

For the moment, it seems that I have stopped those popups from showing up. Crossing fingers.