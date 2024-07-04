In Vivaldi latest version, there are now constant Google Login boxes popping up whenever a page has a google Single Sign ON (SSO).

This is very annoying, and also creates currently much confusion in our team, with people not so digital-literacy clicking since they think it is a regular login and hence creating new Google SSO user accounts on the fly.

Is this a new Vivaldi "feature"?

How can it be disabled?

(and if yes: feedback: why is such invasive stuff (again) enabled automatically for everyone from the start? If it comes from Vivaldi, the team seriously has to rethink their UI/UX approach and not enforce such things on everyone. Also such Megacorporation with their Surveillance Business Model (term by President of Signal Foundation, Meredith Whittaker) should not be promoted to users)