Webpage icons
-
MAHESHDOCHERLA
Hi, I am a doctor and started using Vivaldi recently with some extensions. Initially everything was working fine BUT since a few days, the image icons on different webpages are NOT showing like the upper right hand profile icon on a gmail page. This happens only on some webpages and it happens even without VPN. I have not individualised any browser settings for any specific website. Sometimes the lack of visible icons makes it difficult to navigate the webpages.
What should I do?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@MAHESHDOCHERLA Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@MAHESHDOCHERLA Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@MAHESHDOCHERLA You mean the icons on the tabs like the blue V icon left from text?
Or doe yo mane the icons in the bookmark bar?
Can you give us links to such sites whwere the icons missing for ou?
-
MAHESHDOCHERLA
@DoctorG No, within the webpages. For example, if you open gmail, then there is usually an icon in the top right hand corner of the webpage to click on for your profile. That icon does not appear. Also, news webpages and sites like imdb webpages which are laden with images,
The problem happens only for some websites and on & off and for some images in the webpages. For example. when I posted this in the forum, the gmail profile icon was not showing as well as some image icons in some other websites.
But now, the gmail icons and the other websites are showing.