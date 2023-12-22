Dropping into debugger using a 'debugger' statement stopped working
All of a sudden I cannot drop into the javascript debugger.
I use to put
debuggerinto my code and, with open develop tools, this drops me into the debugger. Howevers, all of a sudden, this stopped worken.
I restarted the browser. I reset the developer tools to defaults, but, to no avail.
What setting can be wrong?
Regards, Jan
@jjmurre Is the Developer Tools?
Any steps to reproduce it?
I tried to reproduce it, however, this seems to be a very specific issue with typescript/angular. It also happens in other webkit based browsers (although not in firefox). Anyway, we can close this issue here. It is not vivaldi specific.
@jjmurre said in Dropping into debugger using a 'debugger' statement stopped working:
Anyway, we can close this issue here. It is not vivaldi specific.
Ah, ok, thnaks for clear answer