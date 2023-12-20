How do I install a PWA
Am I missing an option to install an App (PWA)?
First time you visit a site which is a PWA I get a prompt from the site. If I say 'No' I can't then find an option in Vivaldi to do it later.
In Edge there is an icon on the address bar to install a PWA should a site offer it.
@justdaj Please read the help files:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/progressive-web-apps/
Thanks, I had seen that. Sorry should have said. It never appears (right click option) on any site that I know has a PWA
@justdaj And what site(s) would that be?
This one!
or elk.me.uk mastodon.social
All have PWAs. All give a popup when I first visits but never again. None have a right click on the address bar. Where as when I use Edge all give a popup initially. All give me an option to install
@justdaj Works fine here...
It says in the docs:
"While the site is open in the active tab, right-click on the tab on the Tab Bar."
It also looks like you are right-clicking in the address field, not on the tab itself.
Where as when I use Edge all give a popup initially. All give me an option to install
Vivaldi does not have that feature from the address field.
@Pathduck Just to mention... you won't get this (install Elk) using a Private (Incognito) Window...
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
