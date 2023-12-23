@OakdaleFTL I don't know who you're talking to, but if you're talking to me your comment doesn't make any sense. I have explained the difference between a Warn on Quit message and a confirmation dialog box in a few of my previous comments of this post. So I don't know the point of your comment. I know they are different, I have clearly explained that if you read my previous comments, which is why I want both features available for mac users, but they don't seem to be. Only the warn on quit is available.

If you're saying that the close confirmation dialog was never available for mac, I already know that as well. I figured that out when I edited my original post as you can clearly see if you read my original post. Again, that's why I am requesting the feature still.

And by your comment you seem to think mac users never accidentally close a window especially with the red x close button, unfortunately you are wrong. This is a common problem for some mac users. Too many times have I and many other users closed a window with the red close button. I have tried to minimize by pressing the yellow minimize button and have on numerous occasions accidentally pressed the red x close button, since they are right next to each other with very little space between them I have again on numerous occasions accidentally pressed the red x close button. This can be avoided not only by yes being more careful but by having a safeguard in place to prevent the close action from taking place in case it is accidentally pressed. Another reason to have this feature available for mac users is for mac users who accidentally press the keyboard shortcut for closing windows aka shift-command-W. This has again happened to me on numerous occasions, thankfully Vivaldi lets you delete those keyboard shortcuts in the settings. I remember on numerous occasions on Chrome closing a window by accidentally mispressing the keyboard shortcut for a screenshot because I accidentally misplaced my finger on the W key instead of the 3 key when trying to take a screenshot using the shit-command-3 keyboard shortcut combo. I also remember closing all windows in Chrome as well by pressing option-command-w. Both of those shortcut actions are undesirable.

While I'm on the topic of keyboard shortcuts, this is exactly why I also want the Quit confirmation dialog box setting or "Exit Confirmation" setting as it's called on Windows to be available for mac. So too, have I accidentally pressed the quit keyboard shortcut command aka Command-Q that has caused Vivaldi and every other browser I have used on mac aside from FireFox to quit the application. Again, thankfully I can delete that shortcut on Vivaldi, but still there are numerous ways to quit an application, specifically on Vivaldi but also for other browsers, on mac. What if I decide to restore the default shortcut for the quit command aka command-Q or change it to any other key combo? I would definitely only feel at ease with a confirmation dialog box available for quit if again I accidentally mispressed the wrong key(s).

So that is why I want both the Close Window Confirmation dialog box and the Exit (Quit) Confirmation dialog box on mac since there are numerous ways to initiate either action. And initiating either action unintentionally is detrimental because it could cause data loss or seriously disrupt users workflow in one way or another. Neither are available for mac, but they should be for the users who want the option to use them.