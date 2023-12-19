Movable menu icon
HanlonsRazor
Hey. When hiding the header with a css modification and placing the tab bar anywhere but the top, it is impossible to access the top left Vivaldi menu icon.
It would be nice to be able to place it somewhere else, perhaps via “Edit → Customize Toolbar”.
Pesala Ambassador
@HanlonsRazor Alt+F still works fine to show the menus. (Language dependent access key).
You can also modify the Home button to add the menu to that, and move the Home Button anywhere you want, e.g. on the Navigation Toolbar.
/* Hide Window Title Bar*/ #header {display: none;}
Hiding the Header also hides it on the Preferences dialog, which is not ideal.