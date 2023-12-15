Amazon Prime Video crashing
-
globus1987
After updating to 6.5.3206.39 when I want to play any video on Amazon PRime Video it crashes with info about going to
https://www.primevideo.com/help?nodeId=GU85HKX66NVFNQ9Y
Other browsers work well.
-
@globus1987 Please check if rights management is up to date.
Open
vivaldi://components, go down to "Widevine Content Decryption Module" section an hut button below to search for updates, restart Vivaldi.
-
-
globus1987
@DoctorG all is up to date
-
@globus1987 said in Amazon Prime Video crashing:
I want to play any video on Amazon PRime Video it crashes
What does crash mean?
Any screenshot how this looks like?